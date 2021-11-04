BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.49

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 22099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

About BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

Biorestorative Therapies Inc provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures; and ThermoStem, which involves in the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies.

