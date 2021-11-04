Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.04 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.770 EPS.

NYSE BILL traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.90. 2,076,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,060. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.49 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.19 and a 12-month high of $312.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.81.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

