Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.81.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $293.21 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.19 and a one year high of $312.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

