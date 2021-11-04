Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading 7.3% Higher

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.45. 65,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,276,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $711.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5,678,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.