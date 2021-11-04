Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $4.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,996,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 158.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

