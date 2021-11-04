B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 99.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $33.25 on Thursday. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B&G Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.14% of B&G Foods worth $45,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

