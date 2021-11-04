Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $128.70

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.70 and last traded at $128.21, with a volume of 243925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.10.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 275.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $2,664,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 137.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 236,351 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

