Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $774.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Berry stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Berry worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRY shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

