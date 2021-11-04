Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Berry has a payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Berry to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,951. The stock has a market cap of $798.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Berry stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Berry worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

