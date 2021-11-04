Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.
YCA opened at GBX 346.50 ($4.53) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 330.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 286.64. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 400.09 ($5.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £532.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.