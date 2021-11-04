Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.

YCA opened at GBX 346.50 ($4.53) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 330.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 286.64. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 400.09 ($5.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £532.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.