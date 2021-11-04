Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €140.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.69 ($156.11).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €108.00 ($127.06) on Monday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €113.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €109.74.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

