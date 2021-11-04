Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 577 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 26.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. FMR LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 28.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 8.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,543,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120,173 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Shares of MCK opened at $224.23 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $164.04 and a 12 month high of $225.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

