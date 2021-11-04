Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,583 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,113 shares of company stock worth $17,012,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.18.

Chubb stock opened at $192.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.62. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

