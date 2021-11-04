Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average is $97.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

