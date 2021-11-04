Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $142.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

