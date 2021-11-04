BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $362.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $362.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $168,307.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,967,526.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,000 shares of company stock worth $46,359,195. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE stock traded up $5.12 on Monday, reaching $378.84. 1,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.29 and a 200-day moving average of $336.28. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $219.20 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.