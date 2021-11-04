Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.30-$12.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.3-$19.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.48 billion.Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.300-$12.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.55. 48,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.67. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

