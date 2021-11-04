BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE opened at $51.60 on Thursday. BCE has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.11%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

