BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Insider Josephine Dixon Sells 7,467 Shares

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) insider Josephine Dixon sold 7,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £15,232.68 ($19,901.59).
BBH stock opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.66) on Thursday. BB Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 166.50 ($2.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 204.50 ($2.67). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 193.31.
BB Healthcare Trust Company Profile
