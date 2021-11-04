BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Insider Josephine Dixon Sells 7,467 Shares

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) insider Josephine Dixon sold 7,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £15,232.68 ($19,901.59).

BBH stock opened at GBX 203.50 ($2.66) on Thursday. BB Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 166.50 ($2.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 204.50 ($2.67). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 193.31.

BB Healthcare Trust Company Profile

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

