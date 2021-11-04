Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.620 EPS.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.10. 12,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,719. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.97. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.42.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.