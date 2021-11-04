Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.620 EPS.
Baxter International stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.10. 12,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,719. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.97. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
