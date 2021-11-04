Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $32.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $27.50 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

