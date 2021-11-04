Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS BTDPY traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $17.95. 18,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.44. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

