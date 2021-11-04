Barclays Reiterates “€5.25” Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Barclays set a €5.25 ($6.18) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.83 ($6.86).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.