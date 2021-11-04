Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 760.71 ($9.94).

LON:LAND opened at GBX 678.60 ($8.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 514.90 ($6.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a market cap of £5.03 billion and a PE ratio of -3.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 705.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 706.30.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave bought 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

