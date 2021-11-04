Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,628,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 264,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises about 7.3% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $372,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,386,000 after purchasing an additional 198,893 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 25.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,609 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,033. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.65.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.55.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

