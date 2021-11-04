Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,411 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.77% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

BMRC opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.77. The company has a market cap of $503.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

