Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gartner were worth $184,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 379.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $855,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 344,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,350 shares of company stock worth $5,328,131 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $325.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.90 and a 200 day moving average of $270.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.20 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 82.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

