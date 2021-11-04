Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CIB. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CIB traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 207,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

