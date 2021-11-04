Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5327 per share by the bank on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

BSBR stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

