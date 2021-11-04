Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 6,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 6,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBAJF)

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

