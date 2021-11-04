Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €6.40 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 12 month high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

