Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 32,300 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $16,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 48.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $56,039,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $213.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $151.17 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.05 and a 200 day moving average of $228.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

