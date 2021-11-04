Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 624,876 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1,908.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 624,876 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $19,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $5,173,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $34.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on HR. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

