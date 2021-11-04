Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $16.09 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,093,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 33,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 155,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,218 shares of company stock worth $46,070,798. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $228.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.37. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.13 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

