Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $20.96 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,205 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $20,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $155,370,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

