BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $546.29

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 546.29 ($7.14) and traded as high as GBX 556.40 ($7.27). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 553.60 ($7.23), with a volume of 6,236,801 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 628.80 ($8.22).

The company has a market cap of £17.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 566.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 546.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

