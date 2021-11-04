B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Announces Earnings Results

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

BTG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. 8,802,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313,375. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B2Gold stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of B2Gold worth $21,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

