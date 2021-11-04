Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,042. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.50. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.