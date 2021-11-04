Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,042. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.50. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $59.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $739,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axcelis Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

