AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.00

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 178686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup began coverage on AXA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

