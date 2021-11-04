Avista (NYSE:AVA) Announces Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

NYSE:AVA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.78. 4,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. Avista has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

