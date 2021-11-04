Avid Technology’s (AVID) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

AVID has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $162,415.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $200,751 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.