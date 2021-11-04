Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Announces Earnings Results

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 350,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,908. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

