Athene (NYSE:ATH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Athene (NYSE:ATH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

ATH traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.68. 25,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Athene has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATH. Truist Securities downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.48.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

