Athene (NYSE:ATH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Athene (NYSE:ATH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.
ATH traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.68. 25,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Athene has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATH. Truist Securities downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.48.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
