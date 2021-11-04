Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $46,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Athene by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,706,000 after buying an additional 315,562 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,960,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth approximately $14,582,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth approximately $6,750,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,903. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATH. Truist Securities cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

NYSE ATH opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $91.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

