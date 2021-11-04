ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at TD Securities

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACLLF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Get ATCO alerts:

Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. ATCO has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.