Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells $68,275.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $68,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $39,155.20.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $23,106.71.

On Monday, October 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $13,750.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $106,002.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $27,978.26.

AC traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,238. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $813.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 560.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.