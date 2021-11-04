ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 3,773 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $230.38 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.21. The company has a market cap of $270.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.70.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

