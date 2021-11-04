ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys 105 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.80.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $153.34 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $85.77 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

