ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after acquiring an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $172.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.71. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.26 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $273.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,750 shares of company stock worth $36,169,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

